RICHMOND, Va. — New gun control laws are moving forward in the Virginia General Assembly, with the House approving seven bills on Thursday.
Those bills are: limiting handgun purchases to once a month; universal background checks on gun purchases; allowing localities to ban guns in public buildings, parks and other areas; a red flag bill that would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from anyone deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others; disarming domestic abusers; prohibiting child access to firearms; and mandating reporting lost or stolen guns.
“Today, we fulfilled our promise to make Virginia’s communities safer from preventable gun violence,” said House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn after the passage, which was mostly down party lines. “Too many Virginians have lost a family member, friend, neighbor or co-worker because their elected representatives refused to take measures to keep firearms away from those who would do harm to themselves or others.”
Filler-Corn said these laws will “prevent more senseless deaths and make our commonwealth safer.”
The Senate has passed four gun reform bills, including the red flag and mandatory background checks bills. However, the mandatory background checks does have some exclusions, including between immediate family members and by estate managers.
The next step will for the different versions of the bills in the House and Senate to be sent to the other body to consider, and that will happen by “crossover” day, set for Feb. 11.
If a deal is hammered out and passed, it will go to the Governor for his signature.
One major gun control bill championed by Gov. Ralph Northam that has not advanced, though, is the ban on assault weapons. That bill, which included a ban on magazines with more than 10 rounds, was unanimously voted down in the Senate Judiciary Committee and a similar bill in the House has not yet been moved for any action.
After Democrats won majorities in both the House and Senate in the November 2019 election, Northam said his priority would be getting the “common sense” gun laws through.
But those proposed laws have prompted 91 out of the state’s 95 counties to pass Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions.
The resolutions not only say residents’ Second Amendment rights will be protected against any unconstitutional gun laws but also that no county funds will be used to in any way support the enforcement of any laws considered unconstitutional.
Tazewell, Giles and Bland have all passed the resolution, as well as McDowell County in West Virginia. The towns of Bluefield, Va. and Cedar Bluff, Va. have also passed the resolutions.
Many resolutions also include language that say any gun law that is considered unconstitutional will be challenged in court.
