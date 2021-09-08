GRUNDY — The first Virginia gubernatorial debate is set for next week in Grundy.
Democrat candidate and former Governor Terry McAuliffe will debate Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin.
The debate will take place Sept. 16 at the Appalachian School of Law with Susan Page, a nationally acclaimed journalist and the Washington Bureau Chief of USA Today, moderating.
Panelists will include Dr. Bob Holsworth and Candace Burns, who will work with Page to decide topic areas for the debate and to draft specific questions that will be posed to the candidates for the first time during the debate.
Holsworth is a political analyst in Virginia, a regular TV commentator in Richmond, and the Founding Director of the Center for Public Policy and the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Burns is an anchor for CBS6 News and an Emmy award-winning journalist.
McAuliffe and Youngkin have had difficulty scheduling debates, with five
initially slated but cut down to two, with the second and final debate set for Sept. 28 at George Mason University.
Although election day is not until Nov. 2, early voting starts on Sept. 17, the day after the first debate.
Recent polls have shown the race tightening, with a Virginia Commonwealth University poll recently released showing McAuliffe with a 3-point lead, 40 percent to Youngkin’s 37 percent.
They are trying to replace Gov. Ralph Northam, who cannot run again because Virginia’s constitution does not allow a governor to serve consecutive terms.
The debate will be held in the school’s moot courtroom.
Given the size of the venue and COVID considerations, a limited number of tickets will be issued to members of the ASL and local communities. The event will be broadcast on several networks throughout the commonwealth and the nation as well as live-streamed on ASL’s YouTube channel and other internet platforms.
