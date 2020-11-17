TAZEWELL, Va. — The official announcement of a large “fish farm” business that will be located in Tazewell County was made Monday by the boards of supervisors of Russell, Buchanan and Tazewell counties.
Del. James W. “Will” Morefield (R-Tazewell County), who spearheaded the effort to bring the business here, recently confirmed the salmon farm that will employ over 200 people will be built.
Called Project Jonah, supervisors from the counties said the $228 million project is “one of the most important economic development events of the Cumberland Region” and the facility will be “the world’s largest vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility.”
Supervisors also said the facility will be located on the boundary of Tazewell and Russell counties and the individual median wage will “equal or exceed the total median family income of families in all of the three counties.”
The project is to be constructed by Pure Salmon, a global leader in aquaculture, and will raise and process up to 20,000 tons of salmon annually.
The three counties have been working with the project for nearly six years, supervisors said.
“A combination of local and regional economic development incentives was offered jointly by the counties to augment their coal driven economies with this environmentally friendly industry,” supervisors said in the joint announcement.
In 2013, Morefield traveled to Israel to seek out economic opportunities for Southwest Virginia. In 2015, a contingent of local officials traveled to observe similar large-scale aquaculture projects.
Travis Hackworth, a member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors who travelled with local officials to look at pilot projects, said, “The facility we saw under construction was amazing. It was unbelievably large, and our project is going to be ten times that size. The number of jobs required will give opportunity to so many of our residents to stay home and not have to move away for work. We are thankful to have this tremendous opportunity.”
The announcement said that, beginning in 2017, Tazewell, Russell and Buchanan counties, all of whom had been considered as potential sites for the project, began to realize that the fish project “was too big for any on of them to land alone. Together they formed a regional industrial facilities authority, seeking ways to contribute jointly to the local incentives and share the future tax revenue. The counties concluded their negotiations in October 2020, in time to enter an historic revenue sharing agreement, providing the final piece of the local incentive puzzle necessary for the project.”
Craig Stiltner, chairman of the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, also supported the endeavor and said, “This project is the realization of the work of many people from Buchanan, Russell and Tazewell counties to create a regional project that provides for economic diversity, high paying jobs and an increased tax base that will inure to the benefit of all three participating counties. Regional cooperation is the future for the coalfield counties of Southwest Virginia.”
Rebecca Dye, Russell County Board of Supervisors Chairperson, said the project will be important to jobs and economic development in the county and within the coalfield region.
“This regional project will enable our coalfield region to capitalize on the skills and talents of our county’s workforce while giving our children opportunities for the future,” she said. “By working together, we will strengthen our communities, workforces, and quality of life for all.”
The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority also supported the project by offering incentives funded by the Commonwealth’s Metallurgical Coal Tax Credit Program.
Supervisors said 203 acres of land near Southwest Virginia Community College was purchased in the summer of 2020 and state permits were obtained this fall. Site preparation will begin in earnest this winter.
A spokesperson for Pure Salmon, said, according to the supervisors, “We are pleased to have chosen Southwest Virginia as the location for our Pure Salmon facility. Our decision was driven by the early support and continued assistance we have received from Delegate Morefield, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, Tazewell County, Southwest Virginia Community College and the College Foundation as well as the benefits of economic development policies such as HB222. Our aim as a company is to produce clean, healthy and fresh locally produced salmon while providing increased opportunities for the local community.”
“The facility will be the size of roughly 28 football fields,” Morefield said. “The project has been ongoing since I first traveled to Israel in 2013 seeking out economic opportunities for our region. A lot of people said the project would never come to fruition but we were determined to not give up.”
Morefield said it took the cooperation of local, state and global partners to make the project a reality.
“This is the type of transformational project that we will use on an international level to attract other companies to the Southwest Virginia,” he said.
The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.