UNION — A Monroe County man has been sentenced to at least two years in prison for embezzlement related to his previous jobs as transportation director for county schools and chief of the Union Volunteer Fire Department.
Larry Dunbar, 61, was sentenced Thursday by Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Robert A. Irons for fraudulent schemes and embezzlement of public funds.
Dunbar had entered pleas on Sept. 12 to one count of fraudulent schemes and one count of embezzlement.
According to John B. McCuskey, West Virginia State Auditor, the case involved two separate Indictments alleging thefts of taxpayer dollars from the Monroe County Board of Education, where he was transportation director, as well as the Union Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as the chief.
McCuskey’s office conducted the investigation.
Dunbar was sentenced to one to 10 years on each count with those sentences to run consecutively, which means he will spend at least two years behind bars.
Irons ordered Dunbar to immediately begin serving consecutive sentences.
In addition to jail time, Dunbar was ordered to pay $19,800 in restitution to the school board, $66,290.80 to the fire department, and $47,168.86 to the State Auditor’s Office for the cost of the investigation.
“This was a long term, personal theft by a trusted member of this community,” McCuskey said. “We appreciate the court’s acknowledgement of the work by our Public Integrity and Fraud Unit, and vigorous prosecution by Prosecuting Attorney Justin St. Clair.”
McCuskey said Dunbar asked the court for leniency blaming his conduct on poor record keeping.
However, the prosecuting attorney argued for the maximum at the school board’s request, adding that St. Clair mentioned Dunbar made 274 separate ATM withdrawals for cash, wrote 20 checks to himself, and submitted fraudulent invoices for reimbursement.
St. Clair questioned Dunbar’s acknowledgement of wrongdoing, McCuskey said.
“Instead of blaming poor bookkeeping, he needed to tell the community ‘I stole your money’ but instead he lied about it,” St. Clair said. “Mr. Dunbar then continued larcenies from the fire department even after the discovery of his thefts from the school board.”
Dunbar was indicted on the charges in February.
McCuskey encourages those with information regarding state or local fraud to call the West Virginia State Auditor’s Fraud Line (833)WV-FRAUD or file an online complaint.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
