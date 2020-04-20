PRINCETON — Like the rest of the nation, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has implemented safety measures to keep their costumers and employees healthy and not exposed to becoming another COVID-19 coronavirus victim.
A Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Command Response Leadership team has been formed to focus on the safety along with, “operational and business continuity during this unprecedented pandemic,” according to a statement from USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Jill Walters.
“We are encouraging healthy behaviors and protocols including frequent hand washing, use of sanitizers, additional cleaning of work spaces, providing gloves and masks, and are encouraging any employee who feels they are sick to stay home,” she said.
Walters said that in Mercer County “our mail service has not been affected.”
The only post office in the city of Princeton that is located on Mercer Street has followed these protocols closely.
Customers have seen slight changes inside the office including “cough/sneeze” barriers on top of clerk counters, along with the front line clerks wearing gloves and masks when interacting with the public and tape on the floors indicating where customers can stand 6 feet apart in line.
Princeton Postmaster Sean Blake assures his employees are wearing gloves and masks along with proactively disinfecting surfaces.
“We have given gloves and masks to our front line clerks,” he said. “We are also using hand sanitizers and disinfectants two to three times a day to keep everything disinfected that people touch”.
The carriers that work to deliver mail daily are practicing the same
rules like staying 6 feet from others.
“We have changed delivery procedures to eliminate the requirement that customers sign our Mobile Delivery Devices for delivery,” Walters said. “For increased safety, employees will politely ask the customer to step back a safe distance or close the screen door/door so that they may leave the item in the mail receptacle or appropriate location by the customer door.”
“I am very proud of my employees because they do, given the circumstances, come to work regularly and they do the best they can for the costumers,” Blake said.
The U.S. Postal Service has no concerns of the coronavirus spreading through mail.
With information coming from the CDC (Center for Disease Control), World Health Organization (WHO) as well as the Surgeon General, costumers are at a low risk.
According to WHO, “the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and been exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.
“In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures,” the CDC said. “Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets.”
In total the Appalachian District has 880 post offices with 6,147 employees currently working during the unprecedented pandemic. That includes 2,728 routes that are delivered to daily.
Between both Princeton and Bluefield there are a total of 24,330 deliveries and 41 routes.
Some community members have recognized the work that these essential employees do to keep mail delivered daily.
“We are so appreciative of community support and kind gestures during this time – ‘Thank You’ has been written on sidewalks or driveways in some areas with sidewalk chalk, thank you notes have been given to our employees, small hand sanitizers, toilet paper,” Walters said. “The community has really been showing enormous amounts of support for our carriers who are out there every day binding the nation together.”
Nationwide, the USPS overall delivers 472.1 million pieces of mail daily.
