ABINGDON, Va. — Rabies vaccine bait drops which will include rural parts of Southwest Virginia this October were announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Wildlife Services.
The USDA, in cooperation with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, will begin distributing oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits for wildlife in parts of Southwest Virginia, western North Carolina and surrounding states this month. The smell of the ORV baits attracts targeted wild animals, such as raccoons, that eat the baits and are then vaccinated against rabies.
More than three million baits will be distributed by fixed wing aircraft in an area including the Southwest Virginia counties of Bland, Tazewell, Wythe, Russell, Washington, Smyth and Grayson as well as western North Carolina, east Tennessee, north Georgia and northeast Alabama.
The ORV bait distribution program is part of management activities to prevent the westward movement of the rabies virus most often spread by raccoons. ORV baits are distributed using fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters or from vehicles on the ground. The project is based out of two airport locations and will take place through most of October.
From about Oct. 5 to 18, ORV bait distribution by fixed wing aircraft will be based out of Abingdon, Va. and Dalton, Ga. Baiting should be completed by mid-October, depending on the weather and other factors.
Rabies is caused by a virus that infects the central nervous system in mammals and represents a serious public health concern. If exposures to the virus are not treated it is almost always fatal. Costs associated with detection, prevention and control of rabies exceed $600 million annually in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 90 percent of reported rabies cases in the United States are in wildlife. People are urged not to make contact with or feed wildlife and to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current.
The vaccine baits have been proven safe in many species of animals, including domestic dogs and cats, USDA officials said. Humans and pets cannot get rabies from contact with the baits, but are asked to leave them undisturbed should they encounter them. If contact with baits occurs, immediately rinse the contact area with warm water and soap.
“It’s definitely important for pet owners generally to be aware of the program,” said Jordona Kirby, rabies field coordinator. “If citizens find the baits in areas where their pets or children could encounter them, it would be best to move them to a wooded area where wildlife could get to them. I would recommend using a garden glove or a paper towel to avoid getting the bait on a person’s hand.”
Care is taken to avoid dropping the baits near homes, but it is still possible for people and pets to come into contact with them.
“If their dog does come into contact with one, it’s best not to try and get it out of its mouth because the pet owner could be bitten by their own dog,” Kirby said. “If they do happen to eat one, the likeliest reaction is an upset stomach.”
If a dog has consumed a bait and the owner is concerned or the dog is acting differently, consult a veterinarian, she said.
ORV baits have been distributed in North Carolina since 2005 as part of a larger effort by the Wildlife Services, National Rabies Management Program to prevent the westward spread of raccoon rabies by creating a barrier along the Appalachian Mountains from the Canadian border to Alabama.
For more information about the National Rabies Management Program, visit www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/wildlifedamage/programs/nrmp.
