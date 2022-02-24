PRINCETON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Wednesday that it has granted additional flexibilities in response to the impact of the 2022 Abbott recall of certain powder infant formula provided through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Environmental Health Services within the Bureau for Public Health, started advising parents and caregivers last week to stop using certain Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas produced at Abbott Nutrition’s facility located in Sturgis, Michigan.
Abbott has issued a voluntary recall of powdered infant formula from Similac, Alimentum or EleCare with the following product codes which can be found on the container: the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and the code contains K8, SH, or Z2, and the expiration date is April 1, 2022 (APR 2022) or later.
In response to the recall, USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) is strongly encouraging WIC agencies in affected states, territories and tribal nations to take immediate action to ensure that WIC participants can exchange their recalled baby formula and can use WIC benefits to purchase products that has not been recalled, state officials said. FNS has offered WIC agencies the opportunity to request waivers of certain WIC regulations to offer maximum flexibility to address this issue.
The following waivers have been offered to WIC agencies: medical documentation; maximum monthly allowance; and vendor exchanges.
FNS is working closely with WIC agencies as they review and implement these flexibilities, in coordination with their vendors and local offices. FNS is issuing these waivers under the authority provided by the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.
“We are committed to providing WIC participants with access to a variety of safe and healthy foods, including infant formula,” said FNS Administrator Cindy Long. “We applaud the WIC community’s quick response to ensure they have the flexibilities needed to quickly respond to the COVID-19 related nationwide supply chain issues that have been exacerbated by this recall.”
FNS has issued reminders about options for returns and exchanges of recalled product and has posted several resources on infant formula safety, state officials said.
Abbott’s Consumer Hotline is 1-800-986-8540.
