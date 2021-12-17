PEARISBURG, Va. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has awarded a grant of $1,204,502 for broadband in Giles County, Va., a local representative said Thursday.
“Reliable internet access provides a gateway to new opportunities for the economy, education, and innumerable other areas,” said U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va. “USDA Rural Development’s award of more than $1.2 million for broadband in Giles County will help meet this vital need and support internet service in the region.”
According to USDA Rural Development, this $1,204,502 Community Connect grant will be used to construct a 20.5-mile Fiber-to-the-Premises system benefiting 311 residents and one business in the Springdale service area.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
