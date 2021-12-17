CHARLESTON — Pending approval by the state Legislature, all West Virginia state employees, including school teachers and personnel, will be seeing a 5 percent pay raise next year as well as a 2.5 percent one-time bonus to help with the costs of inflation.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement during his pandemic briefing Thursday, adding that he has the legislative support to make it happen.
“It will have to be approved by the Legislature,” he said, which will start the 2022 session next month.
Justice said he feels “very encouraged” the bipartisan effort will pass “overwhelmingly and very quickly,” with the bonus check sent out first followed by the pay raise.
Justice praised all state employees and said they deserve the raise and the money is there to get it done.
“As we’ve gone through this horrible pandemic, we’ve continued to kick out surplus after surplus,” he said. “Our state is doing really good. I commend everybody that’s made all the right moves on the chessboard. We want to reward our people for a lot of great work that they’ve done and we also want to continue to help our teachers and make education our centerpiece in West Virginia.”
The pay raise and inflation bonus will be submitted to the West Virginia Legislature in the form of a bill, which legislative leaders announced they intend to support during the 2022 Legislative Session.
The total cost will be about $170 million, he said.
Justice announced the 5 percent pay raise with Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw.
“Our state employees have been a major part of helping us rebuild West Virginia’s economy,” Blair said. “Without their dedication, especially throughout the last two years, there is no way our state would be seeing the kind of growth, prosperity, and success that we have. Through every department and agency, in every school, in every area of West Virginia, our state employees have worked together under unprecedented and challenging circumstances to get the job done. Because of their work, we have all seen the benefit.”
“We’re happy to be able to join with the Governor today and indicate that, as the House, we do have support for the across-the-board pay raise,” Hanshaw said. “We know it’s been a stressful time over the course of these past two years, when people had to deal with remote work situations that they normally wouldn’t have been accustomed to or have had to work in environments that have not necessarily been conducive to the usual performance of their jobs.”
Hanshaw also said it helps address the growing problem of employee turnover, and “dealing with it in the form of compensation is an important part of that process.”
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr. also released a joint statement on the pay raise.
“We are grateful that the Governor has secured the support of the Legislature to give all state employees, including state troopers, teachers and school service personnel, a pay raise,” they said. “We, as a state, must take care of our own. We must put West Virginia families – and West Virginia workers – first … We look forward to passing legislation next session to improve the pay for thousands of workers across our state. We hope that these salary discussions are expanded to include much needed cost-of-living adjustments for retirees. “
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric J. Tarr also supports the plan.
“Today, I was proud to hear the Governor announce his plan to provide a 5 percent pay raise and additional one-time 2.5 percent payment to all state employees — including state police, teachers, and school service personnel,” he said. “Our dedicated public employees are critical to our success as a state, and we are grateful for their service.”
Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, posted on social media, thanking the leadership.
“Governor Justice, Senate President Blair and House Speaker Hanshaw announced a proposed 5 percent pay raise for teachers, service personnel and state employees. The Governor also proposed a one time 2.5 (percent) bonus to the above groups. Thanks for recognizing our hard working educators!” he said.
Although teachers and other school personnel had pay increases in 2018 and 2019, a report by the National Education Association issued last April pegged the starting salary for West Virginia teachers at $37,978. That ranked 36th in the nation. However, the average teacher salary is just over $50,000, which is 48th.
