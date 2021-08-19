BLUEFIELD — U.S. Route 460 near Bluefield Intermediate School has reopened after first responders cleared to a two-vehicle accident.
Traffic on the four-lane was detoured while the Bluefield Police Department conducted an investigation at the crash scene. The investigation is ongoing.
There is no word yet on possible injuries.
Both the Bluefield Fire Department and Bluefield, Va. Fire Department were on scene along with the Bluefield Rescue Squad.
The story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
