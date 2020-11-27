WELCH — A 2-year-old boy struck by a hit-and-run driver in McDowell County on Thanksgiving evening has passed away, authorities said Friday morning.
Meanwhile, police continued to seek the public’s help in locating the vehicle that struck the toddler.
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the pedestrian accident in the Three Forks area near Bradshaw around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Chief Deputy James Muncy said.
“The vehicle left the scene and is being described as an older, small, SUV-type vehicle, silver in color, possibly with front-end damage,” Muncy said.
Muncy said the vehicle was traveling toward Buchanan County, Va.
A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured in the accident, Muncy said, adding, “we are requesting the public's help in locating this vehicle/driver.”
No additional details of the accident were being released Thursday night.
Muncy said anyone with information or tips should contact the McDowell County 911 center.
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case with assistance from the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
