Mercer County School bus

BDT file photo

PRINCETON – A lockdown at PikeView High School that started due to a social media threat-TikTok trend has been lifted, according to a statement issued Thursday by Mercer County Schools.

The source has been identified and detained, the statement said. The lockdown was lifted at about 11:23 a.m. 

Appropriate law enforcement has been notified, according to school officials. The building was secured.

No additional information was immediately released by the school system.

This story will be updated once additional details become available.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you