RICHLANDS, Va. — A suspect in the early morning shooting death of a Raven woman has been apprehended.
According to a statement from the Tazewell County Sheriff and Commonwealth’s Attorney, the suspect is David Curtis Whitt, 36, and he is now in custody after a search began early this morning.
Whitt allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife Ashley, 32, of Raven. Another victim, Chris Shelton, 33, also of Raven, was shot and has suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Police were called early Friday morning to Lot 6 Ball Road in Raven with the Sheriff’s Office and the Richlands Police Department responding.
