One fatality was confirmed Thursday morning after the Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401 in Tazewell County, Va.
The crash occurred about 6:40 a.m., according to Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for the state police.
The initial crash occurred when a pick-up truck and an SUV collided, Crouch said. The driver of the pick-up truck exited their vehicle at which point a third vehicle struck the pick-up truck and its driver.
There is one confirmed fatality. Icy road conditions are being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the crash, he said. The crash remains under investigation.
Part of Route 460 was closed while the state troopers conducted their investigation and wreckage was cleared away. Both lanes of the highway have reopened.
Roads across the region are icy in spots this morning. Motorists who are traveling are urged to use caution.
Temperatures outside are still below freezing.
