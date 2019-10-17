PRINCETON — Arrests were made and more suspects were being sought Thursday in Mercer County after a series of early morning arrests brought dozens of people to magistrate court on felony possession and intent to deliver charges related to heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Groups of suspects were brought before Magistrate Mike Flanigan for arraignment.
“We had 54 targets with 190 charges all together,” Sheriff Tommy Bailey said.
Officers started making arrests early Thursday morning, Bailey said. Arrests were still being made and more suspects were being sought.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment, Bluefield Police Department, Princeton Police Department, and the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force all worked on the drug roundup, Bailey said.
Sgt. J.L. Faris of the Princeton Police Department said all the drug roundup suspects were facing felony charges including possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances including heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Faris provided lists of suspects who had been arrested and suspects that were still being sought by police.
The suspects’ ages were not immediately available Thursday. People arrested and/ or incarcerated during the drug roundup included:
Anthony B. Robertson of the Bluefield area.
Ronald Eugene Hart of the Lashmeet/Matoaka area.
Robert Raye Vipperman, address unavailable.
Melvin Alvina Slade III of Princeton.
Natasha Lynn Joy of Princeton.
Wiley Madison Hill of Princeton
Randall Aron Browning of Princeton.
Ishmael “Clark” Browning of Princeton
David Keith Bennett, address unavailable.
Floyd “Michael” Lane of the Athens area.
Robert Brian Whitlow, address unavailable.
Tiffany Marie Bennett of Matoaka.
Christy Lynn Fobert of the Green Valley area.
Amanda Proffitt of Princeton.
Chase Farley of Princeton.
Cody Hardbarger of Princeton.
Josh Long of Princeton.
Kayla Neal of Princeton.
Latonya Wallace of the Green Valley area.
Michelle Shrader Blake of Matoaka.
Sean Wilson of Princeton.
Sybrea Hall-Willis of the Green Valley area.
Terrance Skinner of Princeton.
Faris said the following individuals are still being sought by law enforcement. People with information about their location can contact their local law enforcement agency. The people being sought included:
Thomas Allen Sheppheard of the Matoaka area.
Eddie Arnold Bennett Jr. of Lashmeet/Matoaka.
Scotty Ray Inscore of the Princeton area.
Darius Antonio Johnson of the Green Valley area.
Paul “P.J.” Edwin Hoston Jr. of the Princeton area.
Michael Lynn White of the Princeton area.
Scotty Edward Blankenship of the Princeton area.
Heather Dawn Goff of the Princeton area.
Ashley Leanne Hylton of the Charleston area.
Timothy Lee Phillips of Lashmeet.
David Michael Earnest of Princeton.
Brittany Nicole Hensley of the Montcalm area
Brandi Leigh Browning of North Carolina.
Randy Christopher Lambert of the Princeton area.
Alec Chatman of the Princeton area.
Andrew Thomas Janes of the Princeton area.
James Keith Joyner of the Bluefield area.
Kristy Junelle Rayner of the Green Valley area.
Landan Tyree Jones of the Bluefield area
Brandon Dudleson of the McDowell County and Princeton area.
Cathryn Natividad of the Fayette County and Bluefield areas.
Earl Inscore Jr. of the Princeton area.
Gary Sanders of the Princeton area.
Jeremy Loffer of the Princeton area.
Josh Phillips of the Bluefield and Princeton areas.
Shannon Wyatt of the Bramwell area.
Reginald McEachen of the Princeton area.
Bradley George of the Princeton area
Christel Landis of the Princeton area
Mindy Dillow of the Princeton area.
