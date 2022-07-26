WELCH – A flash flood warning is now in effect for parts of McDowell and Buchanan counties, and a flash flood watch has been issued for most of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
The National Weather Service posted a flash flood warning for north central Buchanan County, Va., northwestern McDowell County and southwestern Wyoming County.
The flash flood warning continues until 1:15 p.m Tuesday.
Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas is possible, according to forecasters.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pineville, R.d. Bailey Lake, Hanover, Gilbert Creek, Hinch, Red Jacket, Gilbert, Iaeger, Panther, Hampden, Clear Fork, Baileysville, Pie, Wolf Pen, Meador and Edgarton, according to the National Weather Service.
Motorists have been advised not to try crossing flooded roads, which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain.
A flash flood watch remained in effect until Friday morning for the rest of McDowell County and Wyoming County as well as Buchanan County, Va. Mercer County
Tazewell, Bland and Giles Counties in Virginia were later added to the flood watch as well as Mercer County and Monroe County in West Virginia.
The flash flood watch is in effect through this evening.
