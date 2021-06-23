Four COVID-related deaths have occurred at a Mercer County assisted living facility after an outbreak.
Airwana Arnett, owner of Rockin’ Chair Residential Care in Lerona, said 12 of the 14 residents tested positive during the outbreak.
“We lost four,” she said, adding that one of the residents who died was already in Hospice care and two had severe underlying medical conditions. “The other loss was a shock. He got sick and could not be revived.”
The other eight infected residents are recovering as are four of 10 staff members who tested positive, she added.
No more positive cases have been detected and the facility is being tested twice a week.
Arnett said she has no idea how the virus found its way into the facility and six of the residents and several staff members had been vaccinated.
Some of those vaccinated also tested positive, she said, but their symptoms were mild.
“The ones vaccinated did not get the bad symptoms,” she said. “The shot may have saved their lives.”
A pharmacy has been to the facility offering vaccines.
"But some staff and family members of residents refused the vaccine," she said, adding there is nothing anyone can do about that.
Arnett said the facility will be taken off the outbreak category if all tests are negative next week.
“We have got it under control,” she said. “We are going to make it.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
