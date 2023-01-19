BLAND, Va. — A subject being sought by deputies and state troopers in Bland County, Va. has been apprehended.
The Bland County Sheriff's Office announced about 11:45 a.m. that a suspect who fled on foot following a vehicular pursuit which resulted in a crash was in custody.
The sheriff's office and the Virginia State Police were searching for the suspect, according to a statement issued Thursday morning by the Bland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office said the suspect was a Black male approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds.
The statement said residents were asked not to approach the suspect if seen and to call 911 immediately.
"Thank you to our citizens for all your help with this matter," officials with the sheriff's office said after the capture.
Bland County Schools were placed on a lock down status due to the fugitive being at large. The initial report involved the Clear Fork Creek Road area.
