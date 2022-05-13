WELCH — A driving under the influence checkpoint will be conducted on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 6 p.m. until midnight.
The checkpoint will be located in McDowell County along US Route 52 in Welch in front of the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment, which is located at 850 Virginia Avenue in Welch.
Alternate routes of travel will include Route 16 and Route 103 as well as Mountain View School Road.
The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and to deter citizens in the State of West Virginia from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs and/or alcohol.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.