BLUEFIELD — When students arrive at their new school in January 2021, they will be greeted by teachers eager to see them, classrooms with new furniture, up-to-date technology, colorful settings, a separate cafeteria and gymnasium and even a new school smell.
Students recently saw their last days in the classrooms of Whitethorn Elementary School and Memorial Primary School in Bluefield. The new Bluefield Primary School constructed near Bluefield High School on Cumberland Road will be serving those communities.
West Virginia’s schools were scheduled to reopen for students on Jan. 4, but Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that students will not be returning to class until Jan. 19. Classes will resume with remote learning on Jan. 4.
Mercer County Schools had a public dedication and open house last year when the new Mountain Valley Elementary School in Green Valley was completed. There were initially plans for a similar ceremony and tours when Bluefield Primary School was ready for students, but the ongoing pandemic required the school system to devise a new approach.
Since a public open house was not possible due to social distancing guidelines, the school system came up with a way to have a dedication ceremony and open house online, Superintendent Deborah Akers said.
A dedication video and tour has been posted on the Mercer County Schools website and the school system’s Facebook page. It was prerecorded, so it can be viewed whenever future students and visitors want to watch it, according to Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools.
Principal Brittany Anderson gave the Bluefield Daily Telegraph an opportunity to visit the new school and get a preview of what will greet the students when they arrive. One of the first features students and visitors will see is a lobby rotunda that’s similar to one at Memorial School. Some of the school’s windows are like the ones seen at Whitethorn School, and there are even some windows modeled after the ones at Bluefield High School. The rotunda was illuminated with a blue light, but Anderson said its color can be changed with a switch in the main office.
Bluefield Primary School has many of the same safety features that are part of Mountain Valley Elementary’s design. Anderson led the way into a small waiting area that visitors will enter before being allowed into the school. After the visitor is cleared, a receptionist stationed behind a thick glass window can open a second door allowing access to the main school. The school’s double front doors and other doors to the outside will be kept locked.
Security cameras stationed in and around the new school are another safety feature. Anderson said the cameras let her and other personnel look inside and around the school building.
And like Mountain Valley School, Bluefield Primary School will have up-to-date education technology for its students.
“It’s gorgeous, it’s stunning,” said Anderson, who was Whitethorn Elementary’s principal and a former teacher at Memorial Elementary. “You are just in shock at how gorgeous it is and how up-to-date it is.”
All of the classrooms will have new display systems, and there is a computer lab and a special education classroom, Anderson said. There is even an elevator to the second floor, which accommodates the second grade.
Both Whitethorn and Memorial had rooms that doubled as cafeterias and gymnasiums, but Bluefield Primary School has a separate cafeteria and gym that are off in a separate wing from the classrooms, so students can be a little louder without disturbing their classmates’ lessons, Anderson said.
She walked into the spacious gymnasium that looks big enough to serve a high school. A smiling Bluefield Primary School Beaver adorns the court. Once the pandemic subsides, the school can serve as a venue for community events. Classrooms and other areas can be closed off when the public’s there for games and other activities, she said.
Bluefield Primary School is a K-2 facility with about 350 students, but it will add a Prekindergarten level by the fall of 2021. There will be about 40 PreK students, Anderson stated.
Anderson walked down the hallway to the main office. Teachers are putting the finishing touches to their classrooms, so all will be ready when students can actually come to their new school on Jan. 19.
“Other than some little things here and there, we are ready to rock and roll,” Anderson said. “We can’t wait for our kids to get back. We are so excited.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
