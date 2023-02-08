BLUEFIELD — Higher than normal temperatures that many in the region are enjoying this week are forecasted to decrease this weekend, but rebound back into the 50s early next week.
The automated weather station at the Mercer County Airport showed a high of 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon. This was still well shy of the record high of 70 degrees measured at the airport back in 2019, according to meteorologist Anita Silverman with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
Sixty degrees is still unusual for this time of year.
“It’s definitely above normal, yes,” Silverman said.
The unseasonably warm temperatures is due to the Midwest and Southeast portions of the country now having air with mild temperatures while the colder air is staying up in the Great Lakes region, she said.
Temperatures are forecasted to start cooling Friday evening with a low of 33 degrees after a high of 53 earlier that day, according to the National Weather Service. A high of only 40 degrees is expected Saturday with a low around 24 with a high of 46 degrees Sunday with a low of 27.
“The cool down is going to be this weekend and that won’t last long,” Silverman said. “It looks like we are back in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.”
