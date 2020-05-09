BLUEFIELD — Area residents can expect to see a couple more cold nights across the region.
A freeze warning issued by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., remains in effect through 10 a.m. this morning. Temperatures overnight were expected to reach a low of about 28 degrees.
Today’s daytime high is expected to top off around 43 degrees, and frost is possible again tonight. A low of about 30 degrees is expected tonight for the Bluefield area.
Temperatures will climb close to 60 on Sunday with a low of about 37 degrees expected Sunday night.
Monday night will be cold again with a low of about 33 degrees.
“It’s going to be frosty Saturday night into Sunday,” Patrick Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said. “And Monday night into Tuesday there will be another chance of that.”
The cooler weather is the result of the jet stream and changing weather patterns, Wilson said.
“It’s just the pattern we are in,” he said. “March was seven degrees warmer (than normal) across much of our region.”
But now the weather pattern has flipped and April and May has been cooler, Wilson said.
The cool weather should be over with by Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the 60s. A high of near 70 degrees is expected Thursday.
Wilson said May 15 is generally viewed by area residents as the last date for frost in the region. However, cooler than normal temperatures are still possible after that time.
The long-term forecast on Friday was predicting a daytime high in the 50s for the Bluefield area on May 15, but that long-term forecast could change as models are updated.
