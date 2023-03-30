PRINCETON — Helping children get the shoes they need and helping families in need find social services that can help them are all part of what the United Way of Southern West Virginia is doing in Mercer and McDowell Counties.
Representatives of local human service agencies gathered Wednesday for a United Way open house at the Truist Bank in Princeton. The regional agency is reaching out more now that the pandemic is abating, said Trena Dacal, executive director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. Mercer and McDowell Counties are served by the area United Way.
“We’re just doing a meet and greet today with some of our partner agencies in Mercer County,” she said. “Kind of post-pandemic, we want to show the community that we’re here and we support agencies in Mercer County with grant funding. Our grant applications recently opened, so we wanted to meet with those folks who apply for grants from us, maybe clarify some things if they needed more information and we’ve asked the community who supports the United Way to come and drop in as well.”
The United Way of Southern West Virginia’s headquarters is in Beckley. It works in seven southern West Virginia counties. Representatives of Mercer County agencies such as Child Protect of Mercer County, Mercer County 4-H and the Mercer County Fellowship Home attended the open house Wedneday.
Dacal appeared Tuesday before the Mercer County Commission to seek funding for 211, the United Way’s help hotline.
“All of the United Ways in West Virginia each support a local 211 information hotline,” she said. “That’s a short-digit number that was approved by the FCC several years ago for nonemergency services, so it’s available 24/7 just like 911. There is someone locally who answers those calls during the workday and a call center that answers them on the weekends and after hours; but it’s to help people get connected with resources that they need like utility assistance, where the local food pantry is. What we say sometimes is you need a conversation, not an internet search; so it will get people connected with the resources they need when there’s a local need.”
“I was asking some grant funding from them, $2,500, to help support our 211 hotline, which they approved (Tuesday) and we’re very grateful for that,” Dacal said.
The local 211 hotline has received many requests for help.
“Last year in Mercer County, 211 accepted almost 1,800 calls from Mercer Countians seeking support,” Dacal recalled. “The most calls we get is for utility assistance, and then housing and food come in after that. We can connect people with any type of resources they might need. Legal aid. Medical transportation. Anything they’re not quite sure how to find, they can call 211 for that connection. They’ll be prompted to enter their zip code. That way they’re connected with a local specialist who can answer their calls.”
Having the 211 system cuts down on the nonemergency calls 911 receives.
“That’s one of the reasons it was approved as a short-digit number,” Dacal said. “It is an emergency to them when they’re seeking utility assistance, but it’s not an emergency that would prompt a 911 call. and 911 is not equipped to connect them with those resources and social services that they need that 211 can.”
The United Way of Southern West Virginia took over service for Mercer County after the United Way of the Two Virginias was dissolved in 2013, so it was asked to cover Mercer and McDowell County at that time, and Bluefield, Va., Dacal said.
“We always make sure that if there are sister cities, we cover those same areas,” she added. “We provide support through 211, through our Equal Fitting Shoe Fund and through our grant applications and grant funding to local organizations.”
Dacal said her United Way hopes to do some local fundraising, too.
“We have been in talks with some local people about possibly bringing back Wonderland of Trees. We had that a few years ago at the Mercer Mall,” she said. “That’s around Christmas time, local organizations decorate Christmas trees and then we put them up for auction. It’s a great event.”
The United Way of Southern West Virginia website address is unitedwayswv.org.
“One of our director services is our Equal Footing Shoe Fund,” Dacal said. “Recently in Mercer County we supported children who go to school without the proper footwear. We started our Equal Footing Shoe Fund several years ago when we received information from teachers, counselors and principals that kids were coming to school without the proper shoes. They grow out of shoes pretty frequently when they’re younger or when they’re buying shoes with clothing vouchers, their parents might not be able to buy shoes in the spring or fall when the money’s not available.”
“We have the Equal Footing Shoe Fund. If a teacher, principal, counselor reaches out to us. We provide a new pair of athletic shoes to any child in need,” she said. “We provide them to the school directly to the child so they go on that child’s feet that day.”
Alyssa Crawford, the Integrative Collaborative Assistance Resources Education (ICARE) facilitator for Mercer County Schools, was among the people representing agencies Wednesday at the United Way open house. Crawford works with teachers and school staff to identify families in need and help connect them to services and resources.
“The collaboration is amazing, and they have already met a huge need for us for one of our schools; actually several of our schools by providing shoes,” Crawford said. “That is a big need in our school system. We have many kids who come to school and they have shoes that are torn up. They can’t participate in gym class, they can’t just be a kid and focus on other things.”
The United Way has been able to help local children get new footwear.
“They have been amazing to work with and are ready to meet the need,” Crawford said.
