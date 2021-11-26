BLUEFIELD — A local human service agency that’s usually busy on a regular day became a hive of volunteer activity for two consecutive days this week as people gave up their time so the hungry can know the joy of having a Thanksgiving meal.
The Bluefield Union Mission distributed turkeys and food bags Wednesday so families could have a Thanksgiving dinner at home. This was followed up on Thanksgiving with a hot turkey dinner that people could enjoy at the mission or take home.
In years past, dozens of volunteers filled the union mission’s workroom when dozens of hot Thanksgiving dinners were served and food bags were distributed all in one day, but this year Thanksgiving aid was provided over a two-day period. Union Mission Chairman Lonnie Quesenberry of Tazewell, Va. said this two-day system will be used in the future because it works better for the recipients.
Stacks of frozen turkeys were ready to go. The birds still needed time to thaw, but distributing them and the food bags on the day before Thanksgiving lets families have more time to cook their meals, Quesenberry said. Volunteers enjoyed the “organized chaos” generated by serving hot meals and handing out food bags on the same day, but the two-day system is proving to be better.
Many of the union mission’s volunteers have been doing community service for years. Quesenberry, who said that he’s the board’s longest-serving chairman, started volunteering for the mission in 1992.
Assistant Chairman Russ Hatfield of Tazewell, Va. started helping out at the mission about 20 years ago. Executive Director Craig Hammond recruited him while speaking on the radio about a flood.
“Oh gosh, it’s been almost 20 years,” he recalled as he worked. “During the 2001 flood, Craig called me on the radio to talk about it, and soon I was doing this. This Bluefield Union Mission is one of the best things going on in our area.”
The thought of being able to help other people is “a blessing,” Hatfield said. “And we are blessed for it.”
Preparing to serve over 200 hot Thanksgiving dinners and distributing more than 200 food bags isn’t something that’s organized in a couple of days.
“It takes several weeks to get everything in,” Hatfield said. “And get everything ready. It’s all volunteer.”
The mission’s many volunteers appreciated the opportunity to help so many people needing assistance.
“And it’s a blessing for us to do this,” Hatfield added. “We thank God for letting us.”
In another part of the room, County Commissioner Bill Archer, a Bluefield resident, was cutting open shipping cartons filled with rice. Even more volunteers crowded into the space during previous Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, but the mission cut that number back due to COVID-19 precautions, he said.
“A lot of people have made this their Thanksgiving tradition,” Archer said of volunteering at the mission. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to let them all come again when it (pandemic) is over.”
People lined up outside the Union Mission on both days for food bags and hot meals.
“It’s a blessing from God that others would reach out and offer a Thanksgiving meal,” John Robinson of Bluefield said.
Robert White of Bluefield was patiently waiting outside, too.
“Well, that’s good that they’re doing this,” he said with a smile.
One woman said she was grateful for the help that volunteers and donors provide all year as well as the holidays.
“The Union Mission, they’ve always been our family,” said Satira Johnson of Bluefield.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
