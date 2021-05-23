BLUEFIELD — Stimulus money and unemployment benefits have reduced requests made to a local human service organizations, but requests are expected to increase as the funding runs out and hot summer weather starts making itself felt.
Items such as blankets and kerosene were among the requests when the Bluefield Union Mission helped the needy cope with winter weather, but those needs are shifting as temperatures in the low to mid 80s get into the weather forecasts.
“We’re in that transitional phase right now,” said Craig Hammond, executive director of the Bluefield Union Mission. “We’re going from winter/spring weather into summer, and so far we haven’t received any requests. Most people, when the hot weather hits, they wait until the last minutes to ask for fans and things like that.”
Hammond said that he expected the union mission to start getting more calls as the weather gets hotter.
“We’re starting now to collect window fans or stationary fans or desktop fans, anything that would cool people,” he stated. “But fans cool people, not rooms. If you think that leaving a fan running in an empty room will work, it doesn’t help. But as we start to receive these cooling fans, we’ll be glad to accept them.”
The Salvation Army building on Bluefield Avenue was closed in April after the Princeton and Bluefield Salvation Army facilities were consolidated. Princeton Salvation Army Commander Lt. Dennis Smith told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph previously that the main reason for closing the Bluefield branch was financial because it was not prudent to keep it open.
Smith also stated then that the Princeton facility, which is located at 300 Princeton Ave., serves many more clients than in Bluefield, and the Bluefield Union Mission, which fills most of the same needs, is nearby. The Salvation Army has long-term plans to open a service center in McDowell County.
Hammond said that the mission has not seen a big upswing in aid requests since the Salvation Army’s Bluefield center closed.
“I was comparing last year to this year,” he said. “Maybe just a slight increase, but that was at the height of the pandemic. People weren’t getting out and stimulus checks came in. I don’t see any new stimulus money coming in. I don’t think Congress or anybody has suggested another round, so I think that was it. We’ll probably see our numbers go up.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.