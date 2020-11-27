BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Union Mission held its 89th annual Thanksgiving Banquet Thursday afternoon, socially distanced, and safely.
Craig Hammond, the Director of the Bluefield Union Mission said they had to adjust the annual meal to abide by CDC regulations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because of COVID and the pandemic, we decided to space it out,” Hammond said. “We used to have 80 volunteers in this room, trying to get 350 food bags together and 70 meals. We were shoulder to should and coughing and breathing on each other, so this year we did the food bags yesterday and today is the hot meal.”
The food bags Hammond mentioned are a perk unique to the Union Mission’s annual Thanksgiving Banquet. The food bag serves as leftovers for the families who benefit from the meal.
Hammond said these “leftover-style” meals are taken for granted.
“We also give a thanksgiving food bag with turkey and everything so people can have what we take for granted, leftovers and something for the weekend as well,” Hammond said.
While the process may have looked different, the sentiment of the Thanksgiving meal was present.
John and Kathy Shott have been volunteering at The Bluefield Union Mission each Thanksgiving for a long time.
“I don’t know how many years we have been here,” Kathy Shott said while spooning green beans into a to-go container. “It is different in every way this year. We gave out bags of groceries yesterday for the homemade meal. I think everybody appreciates it all the more this year.”
Kenneth Wright is a new dad to a baby girl this Holiday season. Wright said that the Union Mission was helping his family by providing this dinner.
The volunteers at the Union Mission called “Happy Thanksgiving,” and asked about the new baby when Wright arrived at his spot in line. This year, for social distancing, the Union Mission could only allow two people inside to pick up their meals at a time.
Kim Trist, of Bluefield, W.Va. picked up her Thanksgiving meal with gratefulness and prayers.
“I had a stroke this time last year, so I have been out of work,” Trist said. “My husband is disabled, so the Union Mission has done a lot for us this year.”
Hammond thanked his volunteers for making this pandemic Thanksgiving the best that it could be, and continuing to serve the people of Bluefield.
“This year especially, because people had to stay home, they did not get to gather, some people are by themselves and cooking for one is hard, then we had a lot of folks that were staying in a local hotel. They were by themselves with no way to cook, so we dropped off some meals there,” Hammond said. “It is just a great way to share the blessings we have, with others.”
