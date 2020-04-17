CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said the state may have an answer for the expected $356 million shortfall for this fiscal year, which ends June 30, as federal money has started coming in.
Justice said the federal government wired $625 million into an account for the state Wednesday night, with an equal amount coming soon for a total $1.25 billion.
“We don’t exactly know the rules as of yet,” he said, referring to how the money can be spent.
But Justice said he is confident enough that the funds can be applied to the expected shortfall caused by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic to make the state whole without any layoffs or budget cuts, which he has refused to do.
Of the federal dollars coming in, 45 percent of it will go to counties and cities, he added.
“It’s a big deal,” Justice said, adding that he is optimistic the state will have leeway in how it is spent.
“I think the guidelines (on what the money can be used for) are supposed to come out next week,” he said.
That $1.250 billion, which all states receive, is in addition to money coming in from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act that will go to hospitals, colleges, K-12 schools and other needs, he added.
Justice said more federal money may be available for the state from another $237 billion pool of pandemic relief money.
Another development Wednesday was announced by Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), relating to guidelines for consumers and retail stores to help stop the spread of the virus.
Crouch said “guidelines on uniform social distancing” are now in place across the state.
“We want to make sure they are consistent,” he said.
Those guidelines include:
• No more than two individual members of the public may enter a business per 1,000 square feet of customer floor space at any given time; businesses of less than 1,000 square feet of customer floor space shall not permit that space to be occupied by more than five persons, including employees, at any given time.
• For businesses whose sales are comprised of at least 80 percent grocery food products or more, no more than three members of the public may enter a business per 1,000 square feet of customer floor space at any given time.
• To ensure that the number of people per square foot requirements are not violated, each business shall track the number of people who enter and leave the business and control the capacity on a one-in, one-out basis after the maximum capacity required by this section has been reached.
• All businesses shall take actions to establish appropriate social distancing measures for the public to the greatest extent possible, including but not limited to, marking areas a minimum of six feet apart at any area where persons are likely to stand or wait in line, creating one-way aisles, and any other restrictions which limit close contact with other people.
• To the extent practicable, a business shall encourage its customers to place their order ahead to allow customers to pick up and pay without entering the business.
• Any business that remains open to the public shall prominently display the directives required by this section in a conspicuous manner at each public point of entry to the business.
Justice also said during the press conference that a problem in data entry emerged at a nursing home that he said he “cannot tolerate.”
The state’s response to a positive test in a nursing home has been to “run to the fire” and immediately start testing residents and staff, he said.
“We have failed in that effort,” he said of an incident when a positive test at a nursing was not properly reported and the state knew nothing about it. “I am going to get the bottom of this and if we find out an individual purposely did not do their job they are going to be gone.”
When a positive test in a nursing home is confirmed the National Guard initiates a “surge” to come in and help the local health department in collecting samples from residents and staff and get them back to Charleston quickly for testing.
Justice said nursing home residents are particularly vulnerable to the virus and must be protected with quick reaction.
The Governor also reported the state’s 13th death from the virus, a 50-year-old female from Berkeley County.
