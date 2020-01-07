PRINCETON — After being asked to consider probation Monday for a couple who pleaded to felony conspiracy in the case of a starved baby, a circuit court judge told them that they were not appropriate candidates for probation and sentenced them to a term of one to five years in prison.
John and Janet Adkins of Princeton appeared before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills for sentencing. They were previously indicted on charges including child neglect resulting in death, murder of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian, and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury in the death of a 20-month-old child, Jeremiah Moore. They later pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy.
A jury found the child’s parents, Corey Moore, 29, and Christy Moore, 27, guilty on Nov. 6, 2019 of murder by a parent, guardian, or custodian and guilty of child neglect resulting in death. Their son died shortly after being taken to the Princeton Community Hospital ER on Nov. 8, 2018. Malnourished and underweight, he weighed only 14 pounds when physicians examined him.
Attorney Earl Hager, who represented John Adkins, told Wills at Monday’s hearing that his client entered into a best-interest plea and testified at the parents’ trial.
“He simply did not want to take the risk to what was basically life in prison,” Hager said.
Hager said he did not believe John Adkins had any custodial responsibilities with the child or any of the other children in the home. Adkins is Christy Moore’s brother, and he allowed her family to live in his home so they would not end up living on the streets.
John Adkins was working a night-shift job, usually leaving home at 2:30 p.m. and returning 3 a.m. the next day, Hager said. He would go to bed by 4 a.m. and rarely saw his sister’s children and did not have an active role in their care. Both John and Janet Adkins worked and paid for the family’s food.
“He certainly would have done something about this had he known the situation,” Hager said, adding his client was not present when the children were awake and Jeremiah was “relatively healthy” the last time John Adkins saw him.
Attorney Michael Magann, who represented Janet Adkins – who also entered into a best-interest plea – said his client and her husband lived in one end of the mobile home and “tried to maintain some degree of privacy.”
“Obviously, we think what happened was a tragedy,” Magann said.
Magann said no court order had made John and Janet Adkins guardians of the children, but they provided the family with food and a temporary place to live. Janet Adkins also worked a night-shift job and rarely saw the children.
“I don’t think either of them should go forward with a felony on their record because of this unfortunate tragedy,” Magann said. “We ask the court to accept deferred adjudication and put them on probation.”
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer told Wills that the state was not opposed to deferred adjudication and probation.
“As we all know, this case is a very, very tragic case,” Wills said to John and Janet Adkins after the attorneys had spoken. “A child starved to death in a home where you were living. A 2-year-old child weighed 14 pounds.”
Wills said he understood why the couple entered into best-interest pleas since they did not want to face the possibility of spending life in prison, and that he had thought carefully about the case.
“I just don’t see how you can be in a home where a child can starve to death and you not know,” Wills said.
Wills sentenced both John and Janet Adkins to a term of one to five years in prison on the charge of conspiracy.
“I just do not feel you are candidates for probation because again as I stated earlier, how can you be in a home day after day and watch a child starve to death? Animals are treated better than that,” Wills said. “I don’t get any pleasure out of this...I think this case warrants this and this is my decision.”
Hager said John Adkins had requested that they self-report for jail today so they would have an opportunity to secure their home. They are to report today to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Wills, who said he was hesitant to grant that request, was told by the attorneys that the Adkins had appeared at every court hearing they were told to attend.
Wills warned the Adkins that they would be facing new charges if they failed to report in today.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
