TAZEWELL, Va. — Three cases of the more contagious United Kingdom virus variant have been found in Southwest Virginia.
The three cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 were confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health Monday. The health department didn’t say what part of Southwest Virginia the U.K. strain was found in.
In a press release, the health department said the confirmed cases involved three adult residents of Southwest Virginia who had no history of travel during their exposure periods. Close contacts from all three individuals have been identified by the Virginia Department of Health.
The B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom in late 2020, is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19. Preliminary reports from experts in the United Kingdom indicate that this variant causes more severe illness than other variants, but more studies are needed to confirm this finding, the health department press release said. To date, the U.K. variant has been identified in 44 other U.S. states or jurisdictions, including neighboring West Virginia.
In addition to the three cases of the U.K. strain, the first case of the South Africa variant, also known as the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.351, was found in Southwest Virginia on Feb. 20.
The Virginia Department of Health also confirmed seven new virus-related deaths over the weekend in Tazewell County.
The number of confirmed virus-related deaths in Tazewell County jumped from 47 on Friday, Feb. 26, to 54 on Monday, March 1.
In Virginia, state officials do not release the age or gender of those cases that are identified as virus-related deaths.
No additional information was provided by the health department regarding the seven new deaths in Tazewell County.
No new or ongoing outbreaks in a nursing home or long-term care setting was reported Monday in Tazewell County, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
The Virginia Department of Health also announced Monday that a new single-dose COVID-19 vaccine will be offered in Virginia next week following federal approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
On Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
It will be distributed in the U.S. for those 18 years of age and older.
The health department said Virginia is expected to receive 69,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, which will be prioritized for mass vaccination clinics across the state. An additional allotment is expected to be sent to pharmacies participating in a federal partnership to help vaccinate priority groups, such as those 65 and older, at no cost, the health department said.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
