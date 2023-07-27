The fight over the Mountain Valley Pipeline is finally over.
The U.S. Supreme Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that construction can resume on the long-delayed natural-gas pipeline project for West Virginia and neighboring Virginia.
Work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline had been blocked by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., even after Congress passed a bipartisan bill that approved all of the necessary permits for the project. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June.
Area lawmakers applauded the high court's ruling Thursday.
“All necessary permits have been issued and approved, we passed bipartisan legislation in Congress, the president signed that legislation into law, and now the Supreme Court has spoken: construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline can finally resume, which is a major win for American energy and American jobs," U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said.
“The Supreme Court has spoken and this decision to let construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline move forward again is the correct one," U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., added. "I am relieved that the highest court in the land has upheld the law Congress passed and the president signed.”
“I am pleased the Supreme Court recognized the importance of this project not only for West Virginia, but for the nation,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “The Mountain Valley Pipeline is vital to the survival of American energy independence and affects thousands of jobs in West Virginia — its completion is also critical to our national security, the urgent need is for it to be completed as soon as possible.”
“All three branches of government agree: the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline is legal and must be finished immediately," U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., added. "The American people are tired of politics interfering with domestic energy production in the name of climate change, and I am looking forward to Mountain Valley Pipeline’s swift completion which will lower energy costs and provide jobs across West Virginia.”
More than a dozen lawmakers, and a number of state officials, including Morrisey and Gov. Jim Justice, filed briefs in the case urging the Supreme Court to allow construction on the project to resume. Capito, Manchin, Miller and U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., all filed briefs with the Supreme Court seeking a resumption of construction on the natural gas pipeline.
The 303-mile pipeline is expected to employ 2,500 workers during the construction phase, provide $131 million in tax revenues to Virginia and West Virginia, and provide an additional $45 million in annual tax revenue to Virginia and West Virginia, according to the West Virginia governor's office.
The high court's order came as a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was hearing arguments in the case, the Associated Press reported.
Lawyers for the company said they needed quick Supreme Court action to keep plans on track to finish building the pipeline and put it into service by the winter, when the need for natural gas for heating grows, the A.P. report said.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
