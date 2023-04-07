The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to vacate a lower court’s injunction against the state enforcing a law passed in 2021 to base participation in team sports on natural gender.
House Bill 3293, the Save Women’s Sports Act, was signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice and said that sports participation at any public secondary school or state institution of higher education must be based on “biological sex,” prohibiting trans women and girls from participating on women’s athletic teams where competitive skill or contact is involved.
That law was challenged soon after passage by Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the ACLU of West Virginia and involved a middle school track and field athlete.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond blocked the state law after a lower court ruling upholding the 2021 ban was appealed.
Last month, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey asked the Supreme Court for an emergency motion to allow the state to enforce the law, but that motion has now been rejected.
After the Thursday ruling, Morrisey said he was “deeply disappointed.”
“This is a procedural setback, but we remain confident that when this case is ultimately determined on the merits, we will prevail,” Morrisey said. “We maintain our stance that this is a common sense law—we have a very strong case. It’s just basic fairness and common sense to not have biological males play in women’s sports.”
“The case will now be considered on the merits in front of the Fourth Circuit as we continue to defend this important law’” he added.
The Supreme Court vote was 7-2 with Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissenting.
Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the ACLU of West Virginia issued the following joint statement:
“We are grateful that the Supreme Court today acknowledged that there was no emergency and that … should be allowed to continue to participate with her teammates on her middle school track team, which she has been doing without incident for three going on four seasons, as our challenge to West Virginia’s onerous trans youth sports ban makes its way through the courts. This was a baseless and cruel effort to keep … from where she belongs–playing alongside her peers as a teammate and as a friend.”
