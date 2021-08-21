BLUEFIELD — All U.S. and West Virginia flags will be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of Princeton native Navy Fire Controlman 1st Class Bernard Ramon Wimmer, who was killed in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

Gov. Jim Justice issued the flag proclamation Friday morning.

“It’s been a long time coming home for this wonderful man that we lost,” he said of Wimmer, whose remains were recently returned from a cemetery in Hawaii after being identified.

Wimmer was serving on the USS Oklahoma when the Japanese pulled the surprise air attack on Pearl Harbor and he was one of 429 killed on the battleship when aerial torpedoes from the Japanese “Zeros” hit.

Aug. 21 marks the day of memorial services celebrating his life.

Wimmer was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, the WWII Victory Medal, and the American Defense Medal for his service.

Justice said his remains were exhumed from a Honolulu cemetery in 2015 and identified using DNA and other analysis in 2020.

Wimmer’s name is on a bench that’s part of the Gold Star Families Memorial that was dedicated in October 2020 next to the Memorial Building in Princeton. On Oct. 13, 2020, about a week before the dedication ceremony, Betty Snider received a call from the Department of the Navy telling her that her brother’s remains had been identified.

Snider is his only living sibling and she and her husband Mason reside in Speedway.

A full military funeral and honors for Bernard Ramon Wimmer will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Burns Wornal Chapel of the Memorial Funeral Directory on Athens Road in Princeton.

Burial will follow in the McClaugherty Family Cemetery on Black Oak in Princeton with full military graveside rites provided by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. There will be a motorcycle escort to the cemetery.

