PRINCETON — Finding two missing children in Princeton and arresting 98 violent felons across the region were among the many accomplishments resulting from cooperation between the U.S. Marshals Service and area law enforcement agencies, a member of the Marshals Service said Wednesday.
Representatives of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the Princeton Police Department held a press conference at the Princeton Municipal Building to describe recently operations in southern West Virginia.
U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous of the Marshal Service’s Southern District
“What we wanted to do here today is give an addition to the press conference we had earlier this week in Charleston,” Baylous said. “We talked about the success of Operation Triple Beam that was conducted by the CUFFED (Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division). The CUFFED task force is our task force is a United States Marshals Service task force. We have numerous partners all over southern West Virginia.”
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the Princeton Police Department and the Mercer County Probation Department are among the CUFFED task force’s partners.
Operation Triple Beam, later referred to as Double Impact locally, was a national initiative to target and arrest violent felony fugitives with ties to gangs or organized crime, Baylous said. This operation was started in March, but had to stop after two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the operation focused on the Huntington and Charleston areas, but there was later an opportunity to look at crimes in the Mercer County and Raleigh County areas.
Baylous did not have specific statistics for the Mercer County, but he said that the work between the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement had good results. There were a total of 98 arrests and 74 illegal firearms were found.
The operation also resulted in large amounts of controlled substances such as methamphetamine and heroin being seized along with $180,000 in currency, Baylous stated.
“That’s just some of the recent highlights and data to show that this team in the Mercer County area has contributed to the CUFFED task force,” Baylous said. “I want to make it clear today that we wanted to talk about our relationship with our task force partners and how important that is because even in the United States Marshals Service, there’s less than 4,000 deputy marshals across the country. In southern West Virginia, most agencies are small as well.”
Another operation conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service in its Southern District of West Virginia and Ohio, Operation Autumn Hope, focused on human trafficking along with locating and recovering missing and exploited children. This operation was started by U.S. Marshal Peter Tobin in the Southern District of Ohio.
During the operation, 45 missing children were recovered, and 13 of them were found in southern West Virginia. Two of these children were found in Princeton. One of the children, who was missing from the Southern District in West Virginia, found in Princeton was located within six hours, Baylous said. He could not give specifics concerning those cases.
“We cannot go into specifics about any of these cases because some of these cases are being investigated by different agencies, so we don’t want to get into anything that might put evidence out there,” Baylous said.
Three of the five children were kidnapped out of California in a parental dispute, and two juvenile females were located in the Princeton area, Detective Matthew Horn of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, who is also a Special Deputy U.S. Marshal, said.
Work done by the local task force members have resulted in a total of 95 arrests, 154 warrants served and 10 inmate who were already jail or prison, but wanted for other crimes, were located, Horn said.
Working with the Marshals Service has helped locate fugitives who have fled Mercer County. The sheriff’s department got on the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in November 2019 and soon saw results, Horn said. In one instance, the task force helped apprehend a murder suspect who had fled to Detroit, Michigan. Previously, finding somebody to pick up a suspect in another jurisdiction was difficult.
In the spring of 2020, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force helped to locate Kenneth Adkins, 19, of Lashmeet, who is facing two counts of first-degree murder, Horn said. He was found and apprehended in Proctorville, Ohio.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.