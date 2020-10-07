By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — The U.S. Marshals Service is assisting the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a man wanted on a charge of rape by force.
Rolan Joseph Jackson Sr., 33, also known as Rolen Jackson and Rolon Jackson, has brown eyes, black hair and weighs approximately 600 pounds. He has tattoos on his left and right arms.
Jackson is wanted by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office for the charge of rape by force, as well as violation of probation in Mercer County, according to Major Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.
Heatley said Jackson also is a registered sex offender in the state of West Virginia.
Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabout is asked to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-988-5970 or the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332.
Area residents should not approach Jackson and should use caution if they see him, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Jackson.
