RICHMOND, Va. — The controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) has taken another hit in court, once again delaying the multi-billion dollar, 303-mile project to pipe natural gas from North Central West Virginia to Chatham, Va.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond, Va. invalidated approvals previously granted by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to construct the pipeline on federal land.
That includes Jefferson National Forest, which the MVP must pass through in Monroe and Giles Counties, with a total of about 3.5 miles on federal land involved.
Work on the pipeline is mostly complete, but lawsuits filed by various environmental organizations have caused delays as well as protests, including in Monroe and Giles counties where opponents chained themselves to equipment used to construct the pipeline and built impromptu tree houses in the path of the pipeline then refused to leave.
The MVP was initially scheduled to be in operation by the end of 2018 and had a price tag of about $3.5 billion. That price tag is now estimated to be more than $6 billion and the 2022 projected completion date may be in jeopardy.
The conclusion in the court’s opinion said:
“The Forest Service and the BLM 1) inadequately considered the actual sedimentation and erosion impacts of the Pipeline; 2) prematurely authorized the use of the conventional bore method to construct stream crossings; and 3) failed to comply with the Forest Service’s 2012 Planning Rule. Therefore, we grant the petitions for review as to those errors; deny the petitions with regard to Petitioners’ remaining arguments about the predecisional review process, alternative routes, and increased collocation; vacate the decisions of the Forest Service and the BLM; and remand this matter to the agencies for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”
According to a report on Bloomberg.com, Pittsburgh-based Equitrans Midstream, an energy company that owns almost 50 percent of the MVP, saw its shares drop 17 percent in New York on Tuesday.
“A major U.S. natural gas pipeline project that’s crucial for shale drillers in the Appalachians is now in doubt after a court rejected its permit to cross a national forest in the Virginias,” the Bloomberg article said.
Petitioners involved in the court proceeding included Wild Virginia, the Sierra Club, Appalachian Voice, Wilderness Society, Preserve Craig (County), Preserve Monroe (County) and the Indian Creek Watershed Association.
Reaction to the ruling was swift.
“Three billion over budget, years behind schedule, and facing mounting legal hurdles, today’s decision makes it highly unlikely that this dirty, dangerous, and unnecessary fracked gas pipeline will ever be completed,” Kelly Sheehan, Sierra Club Senior Director of Energy Campaigns, said in a statement. “MVP has polluted our air and water and damaged wildlife habitat. Enough already, it’s time for MVP to call it quits.”
“Finally the facts have caught up with MVP’s unrealistic claims and unjustifiable assault on Peters Mountain, the Appalachian Trail and other public treasures within the Jefferson National Forest,” said Howdy Henritz, with Indian Creek Watershed Association and Save Monroe.
Peter Anderson, Virginia Policy Director for Appalachian Voices released a statement that said, “We have maintained that the Mountain Valley Pipeline cannot be built through this landscape without lasting damage to sensitive forests, habitats, and waters. Now, the Fourth Circuit has agreed with us for the second time that federal agencies failed to show that the pipeline can comply with the law. It is long past time for the MVP’s investors to abandon this harmful project.”
Another lawsuit filed earlier this month in Charleston by several environmental groups is challenging the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) approval last year of a water-quality permit related to stream crossings.
Since the announcement of the MVP in 2014 and the subsequent effort to purchase rights of way to build it, protests have erupted, especially in Monroe and Summers counties in West Virginia and Giles, Montgomery and Franklin counties in Virginia.
Many protests ended in fines and even some incarcerations.
Numerous lawsuits have also been filed and continue to be.
In 2020, the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which would have carried natural gas from West Virginia ot North Carolina, was cancelled after the rise in costs and extended litigation.
An online article for Virginia Mercury said Tuesday Mountain Valley Pipeline spokesperson Natalie Cox said in an email the developers “are thoroughly reviewing” Tuesday’s decision “and will be expeditiously evaluating the project’s next steps and timing considerations.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
