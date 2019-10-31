Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then strong thunderstorms likely during the afternoon hours. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.