PRINCETON — A large sum of money was announced to be given to a local community organization.
Community Connections, Inc. in Mercer County will receive $125,000 for the Mercer County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, according to a release from U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller.
The funds come will come from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy’s Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program. A second grant award, of the same amount, was announced to the United Way of the River Cities, Inc. for the Cabell County Substance Abuse Prevention Partnership, the release said.
“As a mother and a grandmother, our children are a top priority of mine,” Miller said in the release, “Our community has been plagued by this horrendous opioid epidemic and the children of West Virginia deserve all the resources available to lead healthy and successful lives. I thank President Trump for understanding this need and investing in our children’s futures.”
“In order to create safe and healthy places for the next generation to grow up, we must break through our children now and educate them about the dangers of substance use. The Drug-Free Communities, administered by our office across the United State, are proven prevention programs tailored to do just that by meeting the local prevention needs in each community. The Trump Administration will continue expanding the number of community-based coalitions dedicated to the critical mission of stopping substance use amount our youth before it starts,” ONDCP Director Jim Carroll said in the release.
