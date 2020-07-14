By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WASHINGTON — A member of the U.S. House of Representatives serving Southwest Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith-R.Va., said he was informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Griffith said he took the virus test over the weekend after developing possible symptoms. Since that time he has been self-isolating.
“Although he does not currently have significant symptoms, he will continue to self-isolate as he performs his duties on behalf of Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District,” Kevin Baird, communications director for Griffith, said.
The Ninth Congressional District of Virginia covers 9,113.87 square miles, encompassing much of Southwest Virginia and parts of the Alleghany Highlands and Southside Virginia. The Ninth District is comprised of 20 counties, two partial counties, and seven independent cities.
It was not immediately known Tuesday how Griffith contracted the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.