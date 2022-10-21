PRINCETON — Child Protect of Mercer County hosted new U.S. Attorney for Southern West Virginia Will Thompson Thursday.
Thompson toured the facility and talked to staff members..
One of his responsibilities is to to prosecute federal crimes related to child exploitation and narcotics.
Child Protect recently received federal grants “to do the wonderful work they have been doing,” he said, “and I wanted to come down and see it first-hand.”
“I have been very impressed with what I have seen and they are able to continue to do the great work they have done in the past,” he said of Child Protect’s focus on helping children in crisis situations.
“We are trying to do everything we can to help the kids of Southern West Virginia,” he said, especially since Southern West Virginia has been “ravaged” by the addiction epidemic.
There is no magic solution to the problems, he added.
“The only thing we can do is to continue to work hard to support the programs that are doing a good job,” he said. “The people who are bringing these poisons in, that is part of my job now to make sure they get off the streets.”
Thompson said the addiction crisis is widespread.
“I tell people, if you don’t think your family has been affected by the addiction crisis, you don’t know your family very well,” he said.
With the stigma of addiction reduced by the fact more people from all socio-economic groups are hit, more people are now seeking help, he added.
Thompson said what he loves about programs Child Protect offers is the fact the focus is all on the children.
“Children are the really true victims of this crisis,” he said. “The fact that we are able to help them just warms my heart.”
Thompson, a Boone County native who said his family has been in Southern West Virginia since about 1820, said he very familiar with the people, culture and the problems.
The addiction crisis is “the single biggest problem we are dealing with,” he said. “It has affected every element of our society.”
It has impacted his family, he said, pointing to the tragedy of one his 18-year-old son’s friends recently dying of an overdose.
“I have seen the horrors the crisis has brought on,” he said. “The fact that our children are continuing to live with not only their parents overdosing and dying but now their classmates overdosing and dying, that is scary.”
Thompson said the problem has no easy fix and must be addressed on multiple levels, and part of his job now is to make sure the people profiting from the crisis are prosecuted and removed from society.
But the families impacted need help to reunify, he added, and putting the family back together is the goal of all involved.
It is also gratifying to put some of these children in a “loving adoptive home,” he said, but that is more difficult for older children because foster parents prefer younger kids.
Thompson also said some children, as young as 9 or 10, become users and “that is a lot to deal with” and they need specialized foster care and treatment of their own.
Treatment of children and parents is crucial, he said, and his focus as U.S. Attorney is to “go up the chain.”
“I want to get the people bringing this poison in from out of state who are profiting from it…” he said. “People who are dealing street drugs, people who are dealing pharmaceuticals … I will do everything I can to remove them from society.”
Thompson said fentanyl is “very scary.”
“I have seen the evolution,” he said. “We started out … it (addiction) became really prevalent with prescription pills and then it transitioned to heroin and methamphetamine, cocaine was involved, alcohol is always involved, but now we are getting into fentanyl.”
The drug is very prevalent and cheap, he said, and it is easy to get into the state because it is so potent that a large amount of it is not needed.
“We are definitely focusing on that quite a bit,” he said. “We are seeing that in a lot of our cases.”
Fentanyl can be made to look like a pharmaceutical pill but it’s a lot more potent, and dangerous.
“That is what is driving a lot of the overdoses,” he said. “Every day I deal with some issues with fentanyl…”
Thompson said many factors are involved in addiction, but the “breakdown in the family unit” is the main issue, but adding that addiction can be found in solid families as well.
The problem has also become “multi-generational,” he said, affecting parents and grandparents.
Thompson said the goal remains to reunify families and that is why he started the first “drug court” in the state, which concentrates on helping people addicted get treatment rather than punishing them.
“If you can keep the family together, keep the family functioning, where the kids are safe and thriving, that’s a win for society,” he said.
That is why programs Child Protect offers are crucial, he said, and Mercer County has been “on the leading edge for this.”
“Mercer County has been a leader and I would like to continue to recognize what they are doing,” he said, adding that the county has set an example of how to help children in these situations and he hopes what is happening here may serve as a model for other counties.
Child Protect recently received two large federal grants, one for $750,000 to help children impacted by the addiction crisis.
Shiloh Woodard, executive director of Child Protect, said the money will be used specifically for communities impacted by the opioid crisis and for programs within those communities that provide needed services.
“We work with so many child victims,” she said when the grant was announced. “It (the funding) fills gaps that we currently have in Mercer County in helping the kids who have been impacted.”
This funding will be used to provide an increased amount of available trauma-focused therapy services as well as establishing a supervised visitation center.
Woodard said some of the money will also go to the prosecuting attorney’s office to help with the prosecution of cases where children have been abused or neglected and include a level of associated drug abuse.
“Over 70 percent of those cases involve a drug component that could impact children,” she said, adding that currently the prosecutor’s office is handling more than 800 open child abuse and neglect cases, with more almost 600 of those involving a drug related issue.
Besides that, she added, more than 50 percent of the 700 monthly managed supervised visitations between parents and children in the county have drug endangerment issues.
That amounts to more than 350 visitations each month in the county that have to be supervised.
Another federal grant of $950,000 is also being received to support several programs over the course of three years, including the SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) program, an in-house medical room for non-acute exams and to fund a position in the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as well as the SART (Sexual Assault Response Team).
Woodard wrote the grants to obtain the funding, and said Thursday Mercer County has “all the right players that make the applications easier.”
“Everybody is willing to do what needs to be done,” she said.
Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, a former West Virginia State Trooper, was also on hand Thursday and expressed high praise for Thompson, saying he had been in court before him on a case when he was a trooper and he was impressed.
Thompson served as circuit court judge before this appointment.
Pres. Joe Biden announced Thompson’s nomination for the U.S. Attorney position in August 2021, and the U.S. Senate confirmed him on Oct. 5, 2021.
Thompson is the top-ranking law enforcement official in the Southern District of West Virginia. Thompson will oversee a staff of 34 attorneys and 41 non-attorney personnel located in offices in Charleston, Huntington, and Beckley. The office is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes in the district, including crimes related to terrorism, public corruption, child exploitation, firearms, and narcotics.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
