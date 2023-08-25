BLUEFIELD — Spectators at Mitchell Stadium will be treated to a unique pre-game aerial show tonight just before kick-off for the Beaver-Graham game.
Weather permitting the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights are scheduled to parachute into Mitchell Stadium at approximately 7:19 p.m. The professional parachute team will be carrying the official game ball and game coin with them, while emitting smoke during their free fall, according to Harry Moore, a volunteer with the Golden Knights.
Moore said the plan is for the Golden Knights to land on the 50 yard line as the Beaver Band finishes the National Anthem.
“They will parachute in with the game ball and the coin,” Moore said.
Moore said the team will do a walk-through at Mitchell Stadium earlier in the evening before departing for the Mercer County Airport. From there they will fly to Mitchell Stadium and jump from the aircraft.
“If they get full altitude, they will have at least 45 seconds (in the air),” Moore said. “They will have smoke in the free fall.”
Moore said Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson, and Bluefield, Va. Town Manager Andrew Hanson — both with military backgrounds — made tonight’s show possible.
“This is the best weekend of the year to be in Bluefield,” Moore said. “The pre-game every year is like a high school reunion.”
According to the U.S. Army website for the Golden Knights, the group is made up of skilled parachute teams, aircraft pilots, and those behind-the-scenes handling jump logistics. The Golden Knights have earned more than 3,800 medals in competition while also achieving 348 world records in the process.
“The Golden Knights are probably the preeminent sky diving team in the county,” Marson said during Tuesday’s city board meeting. “It’s going to be a great event to kick that game off and get us rocking.”
This is the first year that the Golden Knights have participated in the Beaver-Graham game. In 2016, the Fort Bragg, N.C.-based Black Daggers parachuted into Mitchell Stadium at the start of the contest.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.