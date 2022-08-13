BLUEFIELD – A storage company in Mercer County is now offering U-Haul truck rentals as well as places to store items ranging from ATVS to RVs.
All-In-1-Storage, which opened last March off U.S. Route 52 after extensively renovating the former Fairmont Supply building, is offering U-Haul rentals as well, the U-Haul company announced recently.
“U-Haul Company of West Virginia is pleased to announce that All-In-1 Storage LLC signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Bluefield community,” the rental company’s officials said in their announcement. “All-In-1 Storage at 1136 Coal Heritage Trail will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.”
The renovated structure houses over 400 interior storage units that are climate and semi-climate controlled, said Gordon Lusk, who owns the facility with brother Danny Lusk.
The storage facility also has a total of 14 acres to store RVs, boats, trailers, side-by-sides,” he said. There are separate garage bays for side-by-sides, trailers and RVs. Vehicles and trailers can be stored outdoors as well.
