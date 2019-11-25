BLUEFIELD — Deer hunters who use firearms are hitting the woods today as the two-week season opens in most West Virginia counties, lasting through Dec. 7.
This season looks to be good one, with solid deer populations.
Christopher W. Ryan, supervisor of Game Management Services with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, said in an article in Outdoor Magazine that prospects for hunters look very good.
“Populations are stable across the state, with most close to management objectives,” he said. “The number of older bucks is increasing as hunters pass up younger animals.”
Ryan said hunters should scout for an area where acorns are abundant.
Bobby Bishop, owner of B & G Pro-Shop and Sportsman’s Club in Bluefield, said it’s been a “very busy” fall.
“Everything is going well,” he said. “Seems like it’s been busier this year.”
The most popular items for hunters, he said, are accessories, ammunition, scopes and scope mounts.
Bishop said the ammunition that moves the best has been the 6.5 Creedmore, a popular metric (6.5 mm) cartridge specifically designed for long-range performance and “shootability.”
Bishop said archery season is popular as well and it continues through Dec. 31.
“Archery keeps me busy year-round,” he said. “We have an indoor archery tournament in mid-December.”
Bishop also said that all hunters are required to be licensed and wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange in the woods.
During the buck firearm season, a hunter may take three antlered deer during the season and no more one in one day.
Legal firearms for hunting deer during the buck firearms season include:
• a rifle using center fire ammunition.
• a rifle using .25 caliber or larger rim fire ammunition.
• a single-shot muzzleloading rifle, with or without scope, and muzzleloading pistol of .38 caliber or larger.
• a handgun using a straight-walled case of .357 magnum cartridge or larger or a bottle-necked case of .24 caliber or larger. A Class A-1 handgun stamp is required.
• a shotgun loaded with solid ball ammunition.
Muzzleloader season is set for Dec. 16-Dec. 22.
Four West Virginia counties – Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming – allow bowhunting only.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
