Two of West Virginia’s lawmakers in Washington DC issued statements Thursday about the passage of the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023 in the House of Representatives and how it could impact the country’s economy.
The bill contains the House Republicans plan on the debt ceiling which was passed Wednesday in the House of Representatives. President Joe Biden has threatened to veto the Republican package, according to the Associated Press.
“House Republicans have been the adults in the room and passed the debt ceiling plan that saves Americans $4.8 trillion over 10 years,” said U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. “This is our solution to the debt crisis that has been accelerated by Democrats over the past two years. House Republicans are keeping our commitment to America by strengthening the economy and saving taxpayers money. As the bill goes to the Senate and President Biden, I encourage them to keep this in mind: passing a fiscally responsible debt ceiling will protect our children’s future.”
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. also released a statement urging President Biden to negotiate with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avoid defaulting on the national debt.
“The clock is ticking on this debt ceiling crisis and the American people will pay the economic price if President Biden continues to refuse to sit down and negotiate a commonsense compromise that would prevent a historic default,” Manchin said. “Speaker McCarthy did his job and he passed a bill that would prevent default and finally begin to rein in federal spending. While I do not agree with everything proposed, it remains the only bill moving through Congress that would prevent default and that cannot be ignored. It has now been 85 days since the president sat down with the Speaker. Only the president can prevent this from becoming a full-blown domestic crisis. For the sake of our nation that we all serve, I urge the president to put politics and partisanship aside, come to the table and negotiate a real compromise that saves America from this impending economic catastrophe.”
Since President Biden took office the 10-year spending trajectory has increased by $10 trillion, according to Miller’s statement. The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by the Democrats included $80 billion to the Internal Revenue Service and more than $400 billion for Green New Deal initiatives.
In her statement, Miller outlined what she said are points about the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023:
• Limit Federal Spending: Reckless government spending has caused record high inflation, supply chain shortages, and instability in banking systems. This bill will establish spending levels for FY24 at FY22 levels which will allow for 1 percent annual growth over the next 10 years, hence saving $3.6 trillion.
• Save Taxpayer Dollars: The bill will focus on reclaiming unspent COVID funds, preventing the funding for new 87,000 new IRS agents, repealing the “Green New Deal” tax credits, and prohibiting President Biden’s student loan giveaway to the wealthy.
• Grow the Economy: While keeping the government accountable the Republican debt ceiling plan will prevent executive overreach into policies which aim to lower energy costs for the American people, strengthen the workforce, and reduce childhood poverty.
• Responsible Debt Limit Increase: The debt limit would be responsibly lifted through March 31, 2023 and transmitted to the United States Senate.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.