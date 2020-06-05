By ERIC DINOVO
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — Two people were transported to the hospital Friday following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Princeton Avenue and Federal Street.
A Frontier Communications truck T-boned a Nissan Sentra, according to patrolman D.R. Barker of the Bluefield Police Department.
Barker said both drivers were transported to Princeton Community Hospital by the Bluefield Rescue Squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.