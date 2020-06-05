Bluefield crash ...

By ERIC DINOVO

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — Two people were transported to the hospital Friday following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Princeton Avenue and Federal Street.

A Frontier Communications truck T-boned a Nissan Sentra, according to patrolman D.R. Barker of the Bluefield Police Department.

Barker said both drivers were transported to Princeton Community Hospital by the Bluefield Rescue Squad.

