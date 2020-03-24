BLUEFIELD — Two people were transported to the hospital, and one charged with DUI, after a crash at the intersection of Route 20 and Dan Hale Reservoir Road in Glenwood.
According to Deputy D.A. Calloway with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, a red pickup truck was hit while pulling out of a residential driveway. The driver, a female, did not have life-threatening injuries.
The driver of a white Jeep Cherokee was speeding and under the influence at the time of the crash and according to Calloway, this driver was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Both drivers were transported for medical treatment, though neither experienced life-threatening injuries, Calloway said
According to Chief David Thompson of the Green Valley-Glenwood Fire Department, the driver of the jeep experienced "minor scrapes."
Green Valley-Glenwood Fire Department, Princeton Rescue Squad and Bluefield Rescue Squad responded to the crash.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
