TAZEWELL, Va. — Two Tazewell County men have died as a result of a car crash in Russell County Monday.
Virginia State Police said Joseph D. Smith, 33, of Pounding Mill, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. A passenger with him, Timothy M. Meadows, 55, also of Pounding Mill, was flown to Johnson City Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
The state police said the two-vehicle wreck occurred right before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Rt. 19 and Regional Park Road.
A 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling south on Route 19 and attempted to make a left turn onto Regional Park Rd. when it collided with a northbound 2021 Ford F250, occupied by the two victims.
After the impact, the Ford ran off the right side of the road and struck the traffic signal post, the VSP said. In addition, the Ford was towing a horse trailer and the horse died as a result of the crash.
The driver of the Cruze, Lonnie E. Stacy, 75, and a passenger, Patsy A. Stacy, 76, were both flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
