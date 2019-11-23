PRINCETON — Two suspects were being sought by local deputies Friday after an early morning robbery was reported at a convenience store near Princeton.
A robbery was reported about 2:41 a.m. at the BP service station on Oakdale Road near the intersection with Route 460 and Interstate 77, according to Chief Deputy Joe Parks of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators cleared the scene at about 4 a.m.
The suspects, described as two black males in their mid-20s, brandished a weapon and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, Parks said. A rescue squad was dispatched, but upon investigation there proved to be no injuries. Parks later confirmed that the weapon was a firearm.
Additional details were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing, Parks said.
