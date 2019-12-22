PRINCETON — Two structure fires resulted in the total loss of two homes within Mercer County.
Both fires occurred during the morning hours of December 21 just over an hour apart. The first fire occurred on Old Beckley Road with the second one occurring in Bluefield.
According to Mercer County 911, the call of the first fire came in around 5 a.m. Bluestone Volunteer Fire Department, East River Volunteer Fire Department, Princeton Rescue Squad, Green Valley Glenwood Fire Department, Matoaka Volunteer Fire Department, and American Electric Power were dispatched.
The second fire was called in around 6 a.m. on Madison Street in Bluefield. Responding to this fire was Green Valley Glenwood Fire Department, Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department, Bluefield City Fire Department, and the town of Bluefield’s Fire Department.
