LASHMEET — While collecting garbage in the Lashmeet area, two Lusk Disposal sanitation workers made contact with an unknown substance.
According to Mercer County Emergency Services Director Tim Farley, the two employees, "Had an adverse reaction and some symptoms," to the substance. After the reaction, the two were transported to a local hospital for medical care where blood work was done, Farley said, but as of Thursday morning, the results of that medical testing had not come back.
The two employees are, "In no distress and breathing fine," Farley said.
Emergency responders were attempting the track the unknown substance Thursday morning, but the load was dumped in the landfill, according to Farley.
The Green Valley Glenwood Fire Department was dispatched to investigate at the Mercer County Landfill.
As the substance is now, "Mixed in with everything" at the landfill, tracking down the substance will be difficult to do, Farley said.
Mercer County Sheriff's Department is also on scene.
