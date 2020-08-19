LINDSIDE — Monroe County has its first COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care facility, with two positive tests among residents, four with staff and two hospitalizations.
The Monroe County Health Department released the update this afternoon, after one resident and two staff members were reported positive on Tuesday.
“We are working closely with the facility to identify additional cases and conduct contact tracing,” the department’s statement said. “Health and safety measures have already been implemented by the facility.”
The outbreak is at the Springfield Center in Lindside.
Springfield is part of Charleston-based Stonerise Healthcare.
The company’s CEO, Larry Pack, released a statement Tuesday regarding the initial outbreak before the new cases were confirmed.
"We received confirmation that two employees and one patient at Springfield have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” he said. “All of the individuals are in isolation and precautions are in place to safeguard fellow patients and employees including the use of personal protective equipment and following all infection control policies.”
Pack said that in accordance with guidance from West Virginia, all other patients and employees for the COVID-19 virus were tested Tuesday.
“We anticipate receiving results in the next several days and remain in regular communication with our families as results are available,” he said. “We are working closely with local and state health officials to stop the spread of the virus within our center. We remain focused on protecting all other patients and employees and we will continue to work to maintain a safe and loving environment for those we serve."
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.