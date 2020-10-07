By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — Two nurses in West Virginia have died as a result of COVID-19, Governor Jim Justice confirmed Wednesday.
Justice said a nurse employed at a Morgantown hospital, and a nurse who worked at a state-supported psychiatric hospital in Huntington, are among the latest West Virginians to die as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We should continue to remember all of these front-line responders," Justice said during his virtual pandemic briefing Wednesday. "Now we have lost two nurses in our state."
Justice compared the struggle faced by nurses on the front-line of the pandemic to those encountered by police officers in New York City during the onset of the pandemic.
"Just the other day, and I will mess this number up, but I think they were paying tribute to 40 some odd or 60 some odd policemen in New York that died really of COVID that were trying to do everything they could to help the people," Justice said. "They knew the job was dangerous when they took it. They knew there would be trials and tribulations they would have to go through. But they never thought they would have to sign up for a pandemic."
The number of COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia climbed to 369 Wednesday with five new deaths being reported on Wednesday alone.
Justice said 223 new virus cases were reported in West Virginia during the last 24 hours.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were still 4,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state with approximately 12,500 individuals who contracted the virus but have since recovered.
Justice said the state's RT number, which represents how many other people one positive person infects, is now the second best in the nation. That's a big improvement from September when the state's RT number was among the highest in the nation.
Justice once again advocated for increased testing Wednesday. Through testing he said the state will be able to locate more asymptotic individuals who are spreading the virus to other people without realizing it.
West Virginia is still dealing with a number of outbreaks, some of which have occurred within schools and churches.
"We have 18 outbreaks in our schools right now with 50 confirmed cases in the public schools reported by the state Department of Education," Justice said. "We hope and pray nothing happens and it gets worse. But right now we continue running to these fires and putting them out."
Justice said another 41 outbreaks remain active in long-term care facilities along with 13 church outbreaks, including active church outbreaks in McDowell County.
"We want to strongly urge what I say over and over — a pew in between and wash your hands and wear your mask," Justice said of church goers. "And think very hard if you are one of the elderly if you should be in church this week."
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said local health departments are increasingly reporting cases involving varied COVID-19 symptoms, including instances of individuals losing their sense of taste or smell and individuals experiencing fever and shortness of breath.
All four of those symptoms are commonly associated with COVID-19.
"We are encouraging everyone if they are having these or other symptoms, including the loss of taste or smell, to go and get tested," Amjad said.
Justice also was asked about what increased steps are being taken at the governor's office to protect against COVID-19 in light of President Trump testing positive for the virus. Justice said additional safety precautions are being taken, and emphasized that everyone is wearing masks during state meetings.
"The bottom line is if it can reach the White House of the United States, it can get anywhere," Justice said of the virus. "I offer my apologies for not being able to hug people and shake hands, but right now we need to be just as super safe as we can be."
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
